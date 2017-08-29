Bass Pro Shops is stepping up for Texas by donating dozens of boats to aid rescue efforts

Bass Pro Shops announced in a press release on Monday that it would be making donations for immediate relief in the form of more than 80 boats.

RELATED: Six Family Members Killed When Rising Flood Waters Wash Away Van

The outdoor company said it was donating $40,000 in protein-rich food, like jerky and peanuts, and more than 80 Tracker boats to assist in rescue efforts as Hurricane Harvey flooding challenges communities.

Respect to @BassProShops for donating 80 tracker boats and $40,000 in food (like jerkey & peanuts) for Houston relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/UYaexsgGhv — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) August 28, 2017

RELATED: All the information you need to help Texans as flooding reaches “catastrophic” levels





As KXAN noted, Bass Pro Shops has seven stores in Texas, including three in Houston. They are also helping Bass Pro Shop employees affected by the storm with the Bass Pro Care Fund, which “provides support for critical living expenses in times of devastating need.”

The boat help comes at a critical moment, as it’s clear that rescue efforts have been overwhelming. Fox Business reported that 3,000 people have already been rescued and residents with boats have been recruited to help.