Controversy surrounds Selena’s latest honor after her death, and fans can’t stand the flaw

During a nighttime ceremony in front of Capitol Records, 20 years after her murder, Selena received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Granted posthumously, after her death, the star is said to be a long time coming, according to her family and fans.

Twenty-two years after her untimely death, Selena finally got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: https://t.co/xkvzTsJJHT pic.twitter.com/mZLmg0KSU0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 6, 2017

However, the celebrations quickly turned to controversy when photos of the late-singer’s star and the unveiling ceremony hit the internet.

RELATED: Selena receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Her new star reads “Selena Quintanilla,” which reportedly left fans asking why it didn’t include her full name.





“Where’s the Perez?” they asked.

Born Selena Quintanilla, the beloved Tejano icon took her husband’s last name after they married on April 2, 1992, becoming Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Since Selena’s family did not support the marriage, the two ran away together – a day her widowed husband Chris Perez said he still refers to as a “rollercoaster ride.”

Fans questioned the missing “Perez,” but they also said they wondered why Perez himself did not make mention at any of the the unveiling celebrations.

As two rows of people, including the singer’s sister, Suzette, and fellow honoree Eva Longoria, stood behind the star, Perez remained out of view.

He also reportedly did not receive an invite to take photos with the star until after the first round of pictures.

RELATED: Watch rare footage of Selena y Los Ninos performing original version of hit song

When he finally approached the star, fans cheered and began chanting.

“Beso,” they yelled.

After taking photos, Perez kissed his fingers and planted them on the star.

Perez reportedly visited the star the night before, posting the memory on Facebook with the caption, “Had to stop by, give a kiss, and say, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow.'”

Amid the last name controversy, one fan designed a special star with the late-singer’s full name.

Anything for Selenas. RIP.