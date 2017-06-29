During a recent drug bust in Cypress, HPD officers Police made a surprising discovery that could dangerously affect all Houstonians

On Tuesday, a dangerously potent strain of fentanyl-laced heroin called “China White” was seized during a drug bust in Cypress.

The highly addictive drug was found at a home located at 7602 Hillsdale Park in the Canyon Village at Cypress Springs subdivision.

According to police and records obtained by ABC13, Liongo Lindsey was arrested and charged with attempting to sell the dangerous opioid.

“The guy, he was on the floor with his hands behind his back right in front of his car. It was just crazy,” neighbor Zayda Perez said in an interview. “All you see is a bunch of officers with big ol’ guns and dogs just going to the house. It was a little bit scary.”

The arrest was the result of weeks-long investigation and working with informants.

Earlier this month, another major bust involving fentanyl in the area was reported, where authorities said an “alarming” amount of fentanyl, which is stronger than pure heroin, was confiscated.

Since 2016, the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office reported 26 fentanyl deaths.