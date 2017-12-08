Menu
A Houston man who committed suicide after taking a hostage is revealed as a known career criminal
The man robbed Friendswood, Missouri City, Houston, Harris County and Montgomery County pharmacies.

All under the guise of being a police officer.

Wearing an unauthorized POLICE shirt, the man, now identified as 32-year-old Travis Lee Wilson, reportedly robbed the locations by gaining the trust of the various stores’ employees.

Along with the faux police hat/shirt, real authorities said Wilson carried a fake plastic badge and toy gun.

After Eyewitness News ran a report on the impostor on Tuesday, a viewer reportedly alerted police to information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle tied to the robbery played a part in his apprehnsion.

They further said man’s latest robberies occurred at two Walgreens stores near the Harris County/Montgomery County, where they recovered several patches of Fentanyl investigators believe he took in the incidents.

The sheriff’s office said a witness told authorities the same man targeted Hurricane Harvey victims in August, posing as a police officer, telling them to vacate their properties.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
