Fort Bend ISD officials say they are making drop-off changes after last week’s fatal accident

Last week, a 37-year-old mother died after being struck by a driver week while walking her son to school in Sienna Plantation.

Now, Fort Bend ISD is taking action:

According to school officials, the district will hire a crossing guard for the Sienna Ranch and Nueces Creek intersection, where the crash happened.

Lisa Smith died from her injuries, after an SUV – reportedly driven by a grandmother also on the scene for school drop-off – hit the woman and her son.





Authorities said the accident injured her 6-year-old, as well, but, according to Click2Houston, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Despite previous calls from neighbors for a crossing guard, the high-traffic area functioned without one at the time of the accident.

The district is now taking applications to fill the position.