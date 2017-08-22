Hoping to expand to more area locations, a popular Houston restaurant is changing its name

Ruggles Green is changing its name.

The popular eatery will now be known as Bellagreen in order to reflect new changes on the horizon, after a North Carolina-based private equity group bought the business last October, and wants to expand it to 35 area locations.

Because the sale did not include intellectual property rights, a former owner could be able to open a similarly named Ruggles-esque restaurant; the new owners opted for the name change so they wouldn’t confuse the marketplace.





Meanwhile, expansion plans are continuing with a new restaurant due late next month at Vintage Marketplace near Louetta Road and 249.

The company wants to open in Dallas early next year, along with adding at least five more locations in Dallas and Houston.