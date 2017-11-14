A seven-year-old girl from Louisiana is bringing her embracing mission to Houston. Rosalyn Baldwin and her parents are traveling the country to hug law enforcement officers in all 50 states.





Rosalyn visits Texas this week, marking the half-way point of her odyssey. She met with officers from the Houston Police Department Monday, and is heading to Dallas next.

“God sent me on this mission of love, ” Rosalyn said in an interview with KPRC Channel 2 News.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo felt blessed to receive a hug from Rosalyn when she visited officers at the Houston Police Academy.

“It feels like heaven on earth. We come to work for children. This is the future of our country,” said Acevedo. “I think it just recharges all of our batteries.”

“Rosalyn’s mission is to journey throughout the country as a beacon of light, love and joy,” says her GoFundME campaign’s website. “She wishes to unite communities by demonstrating her sincere love and appreciation, for those who have committed their lives to serving and protecting the people of our nation.”

Rosalyn’s mission was inspired by the five Dallas police officers who were killed last year.

The campaign has already covered much of the eastern half of the country, as well as a few Midwestern states. With a $10,000 fundraising goal, Rosalyn has raised $8,965 to date.

“I want to hug all of the police officers in every state. It’s in my heart,” Rosalyn says on her GoFundMe page. You can follow Rosalyn’s journey on her “RosalynLoves” Facebook page.