Houstonians are legally allowed to possess up to four ounces of weed, but not everything is legal under the new rule

As of March 1, Houstonians are legally permitted to possess up to four ounces of marijuana without going to jail.
The specifics of the rule are relatively straightforward, considering the rest of the state’s prohibitions, but a catchy song by three lawyers from Hutson & Harris could help Houston remember what is and is not permitted outside of town.
In true lawyer form, they offer a quick disclaimer before the legal song lyrics are listed on their YouTube page:
This is not an anti-drug campaign. It is not a pro-drug campaign. It is an educational campaign. Do what you’re going to do, but be aware of the legal consequences.
With that in mind, enjoy Hutson & Harris’ “Pot Brownies”:
Walking down the aisle, At the H.E.B.
Picking up supplies, for a party,
You got some butter, and you got some eggs
You got a box of Duncan Hines brownie mix
If you add in, a little bit of marijuana,
Better not get caught,
Or Else you’re gonna’
Get arrested – with a major felony,
For a small amount of weed.
Making pot brownies is a big mistake
If you live in Texas, while you bake.
Because the butter and the flower and the oil
Are all included in the weight
If you make – cannabutter or hash oil from the pot
It’s a “concentrate,” and if you get caught
It’s a felony,
Of the 2nd Degree,
For a single pot Brownie
When you shake up, some marijuana,
Kief comes out, and we know you’re gonna’
Melt it in butter, and make food
But when your neighbor calls the cops then you’re screwed
Because the state Texas – Says – that it’s not weed
If it’s not – attached to Trees,
It’s legally the same as cocaine
And That’s Insane
Making pot brownies is a big mistake
If you live in Texas, while you bake.
Because all of the ingredients are counted
When they’re adding up the weight
If you make a whole tray, you’re going away for life,
You’ll be punished just like you murdered your wife,
It’s a felony of the first degree,
For a Tray of pot brownies….Yeah…
it’s always a felony, of some degree,
When you’re cooking pot brownies