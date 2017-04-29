Houstonians are legally allowed to possess up to four ounces of weed, but not everything is legal under the new rule

As of March 1, Houstonians are legally permitted to possess up to four ounces of marijuana without going to jail.

The specifics of the rule are relatively straightforward, considering the rest of the state’s prohibitions, but a catchy song by three lawyers from Hutson & Harris could help Houston remember what is and is not permitted outside of town.

In true lawyer form, they offer a quick disclaimer before the legal song lyrics are listed on their YouTube page:





This is not an anti-drug campaign. It is not a pro-drug campaign. It is an educational campaign. Do what you’re going to do, but be aware of the legal consequences.

With that in mind, enjoy Hutson & Harris’ “Pot Brownies”: