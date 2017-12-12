Menu
Houston Texans honor two hometown legends and their picture is priceless
The Woodlands, Texas, recently played host to the finest examples of Ferrari craftsmanship from its 70-year history with the first-ever Ferrari Heritage Festival on Sunday.


View post on imgur.com

Hosted earlier this month, the one-day event reportedly came together in celebration of the sports car’s 70th birthday, offered free and open to the public and put on jointly by Ferrari of Houston and Ferrari of the Woodlands, according to the event’s website.

RELATED: Come one, come all, Houston’s 6th annual Lamborghini Festival is this weekend at CityCentre

Iconic makes and models from over the years rumbled out onto the Market Street pavement for the crowd’s appreciation, including the Ferrari 288 GTO, Ferrari F40, Ferrari F50, Ferrari Enzo and Ferrari LaFerrari.

“This project celebrates the passion for the Ferrari shield and the passion for helping children,” the website reads.

Money raised during the event went to Texas Children’s Hospital as a donation.

RELATED: Houstonians packed Citycentre for Lamborghini Festival 2017

