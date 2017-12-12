The Woodlands, Texas, recently played host to the finest examples of Ferrari craftsmanship from its 70-year history with the first-ever Ferrari Heritage Festival on Sunday.





Hosted earlier this month, the one-day event reportedly came together in celebration of the sports car’s 70th birthday, offered free and open to the public and put on jointly by Ferrari of Houston and Ferrari of the Woodlands, according to the event’s website.

Iconic makes and models from over the years rumbled out onto the Market Street pavement for the crowd’s appreciation, including the Ferrari 288 GTO, Ferrari F40, Ferrari F50, Ferrari Enzo and Ferrari LaFerrari.

“This project celebrates the passion for the Ferrari shield and the passion for helping children,” the website reads.

Money raised during the event went to Texas Children’s Hospital as a donation.

