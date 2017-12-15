Titlemax used data collected from Forbes to determine the richest person in each state and how they attained their spot at the top of the economic ladder. Based on their research, the richest person in Texas is Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton.





With $38.2 billion to her name, Walton, who inherited her wealth from her hard-working father, is the richest woman in the US and the second richest woman in the world. Internationally, she falls behind only to L’Oreal heiress Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers, who inherited her family’s fortune after her heiress mother’s passing.

While Walton shared her inheritance with her siblings, she did not help them run the company. Instead, she spends her money collecting art.

“Collecting has been such a joy, and such an important part of my life in terms of seeing art, and loving it,” Walton reportedly told the New Yorker.

In 2011, she opened the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, of which she is listed as the chairman.

Texas Monthly called her a “billionaire you could have a beer with,” but even a woman as wealthy as Walton has her fair share of scandals. In 1998, she was convicted of drinking and driving. In 1989 she struck and killed a 50-year-old woman with her Porsche.

