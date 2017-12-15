Menu
Tiger Woods Read this Next

A private golf lesson with Tiger Woods brought in big money for Harvey relief
Advertisement

Titlemax used data collected from Forbes to determine the richest person in each state and how they attained their spot at the top of the economic ladder. Based on their research, the richest person in Texas is Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton.


RELATED: Google data reveals the most “unusually popular” people in Texas

With $38.2 billion to her name, Walton, who inherited her wealth from her hard-working father, is the richest woman in the US and the second richest woman in the world. Internationally, she falls behind only to L’Oreal heiress Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers, who inherited her family’s fortune after her heiress mother’s passing.

While Walton shared her inheritance with her siblings, she did not help them run the company. Instead, she spends her money collecting art.

“Collecting has been such a joy, and such an important part of my life in terms of seeing art, and loving it,” Walton reportedly told the New Yorker.

In 2011, she opened the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, of which she is listed as the chairman.

Texas Monthly called her a “billionaire you could have a beer with,” but even a woman as wealthy as Walton has her fair share of scandals. In 1998, she was convicted of drinking and driving. In 1989 she struck and killed a 50-year-old woman with her Porsche.

RELATED: City of Houston to create a ‘safe space’ for homeless on METRO property

How the wealthiest person in Texas and the richest woman in the US spends her money Rare Media Library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Toast to the holiday season with these sweet and festive Christmosas

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill tweets very strong words to people thinking about spoiling “The Last Jedi”

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

A Florida police officer used a taser on a middle school girl during an altercation

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

My husband and I learned a painful lesson about holiday travel with kids — don’t do what we did

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

Omarosa goes to war with Robin Roberts after being called out on live TV

A private golf lesson with Tiger Woods brought in big money for Harvey relief
Rare Houston

A private golf lesson with Tiger Woods brought in big money for Harvey relief

,
This woman returned from a cruise to find out her credit was stolen to pay for Houston’s deceased
Rare Houston

This woman returned from a cruise to find out her credit was stolen to pay for Houston’s deceased

,
Here’s the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite Houston Astros fan you can all enjoy
Rare Houston

Here’s the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite Houston Astros fan you can all enjoy

,
The hottest Harry Potter convention is hitting Texas and tickets may be hard to come by
Rare Houston

The hottest Harry Potter convention is hitting Texas and tickets may be hard to come by

,
Advertisement