IAH and Hobby airports are getting closer to reopening, but surrounding floodwaters persist

As of late-morning Wednesday, Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport remain closed, and both are asking travelers to consult their airlines for more information.

RELATED: United Airlines provides relief to hurricane victims

While authorities initially pointed to today or Thursday as potential reopen dates, it is clear they are dialing back on predictions.

One reason both airports are still closed lies not within the terminals themselves, but outside, where surrounding roads remain flooded.

Ops still suspended. Water has receded on roads. JFK open; Will Clayton open to McKay; HPD onsite to direct traffic. https://t.co/1mvtirRQ1p — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) August 30, 2017

Operations at Hobby are still suspended until further notice. Garages and ecopark lot are not flooded. IB & OB roads still closed. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 29, 2017

According to an update released at 8:30 a.m. on fly2houston.com:





“Commercial operations have ceased at both IAH and HOU until further notice due to severe weather. No inbound or outbound flights from either airport at this time. For flight details, rescheduling and waivers, please contact your air carrier.”

RELATED: Looking to reopen by Thursday, Houston’s airports are lynchpin in U.S. aviation

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines, who relies on Hobby as a huge hub said the following on Facebook:

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest and updates as they are received.