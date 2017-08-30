IAH and Hobby airports are getting closer to reopening, but surrounding floodwaters persist

As of late-morning Wednesday, Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport remain closed, and both are asking travelers to consult their airlines for more information.
RELATED: United Airlines provides relief to hurricane victims
While authorities initially pointed to today or Thursday as potential reopen dates, it is clear they are dialing back on predictions.
One reason both airports are still closed lies not within the terminals themselves, but outside, where surrounding roads remain flooded.
According to an update released at 8:30 a.m. on fly2houston.com:
“Commercial operations have ceased at both IAH and HOU until further notice due to severe weather. No inbound or outbound flights from either airport at this time. For flight details, rescheduling and waivers, please contact your air carrier.”
RELATED: Looking to reopen by Thursday, Houston’s airports are lynchpin in U.S. aviation
Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines, who relies on Hobby as a huge hub said the following on Facebook:
This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest and updates as they are received.