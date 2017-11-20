Menu
ruck Read this Next

Woman with "F**k Trump" sticker on her truck has added a new one for the sheriff who arrested her
Advertisement

Some Texans are reportedly being surprised after receiving medical treatment at hospitals they believe to be in their insurance network, only to discover the doctors who treated them weren’t.


RELATED: Fake and Bake Costs Americans Millions in Medical Bills, and Sometimes Their Lives

In an industry practice called “balance billing,” doctors outside of a patient’s insurance coverage network to set higher rates, a permissible practice by law, then stick the patient with the bill for whatever their insurance doesn’t cover.

According to the Houston Chronicle, this often happens in emergency care situations, where a patient doesn’t know, and is left with no choice over, who provides treatment.

Even if their hospital is within their provider network, if the doctor who treats them is not, they could be responsible for thousands in expenses.

Over the past decade, Texas health policy analyst Stacey Pogue studied this loophole, and she said the data she’s seeing suggests the pricey trends are no coincidence:

“It’s a system totally rigged against patients,” Pogue said in an interview. “They can’t win. Instead of resolving the dispute, they just push the cost onto the consumer.”

There is a mediation process in place to help people with these surprise bills, but it is reportedly difficult for the majority of Texans to access.

Currently, patients must figure out their medical bills to determine whether the expenses qualify for mediation and apply for it.

Even so, legal loopholes still exempt some bills from mediation under Texas state law.

You can read the Texas Center for Public Policy Priorities’ report on surprise medical expenses, Legislators’ attempts to introduce bills to reconcile the sometimes-costly issues, and what some advocacy groups are working to do about them here.

RELATED: This Woman Got Stuck With a Hefty Medical Bill Her Insurance Company Won’t Pay. Here’s Why

If you don’t know which doctors are part of your insurance network, you should Source: Flickr
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“It was definitely on my butt” — a second woman accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken

“It was definitely on my butt” — a second woman accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken

10 tips for Black Friday shopping

10 tips for Black Friday shopping

Harrison Ford took his on-screen heroics into real-life after a scary crash

Harrison Ford took his on-screen heroics into real-life after a scary crash

Stories You Might Like

One Houston chef’s rags-to-riches story made national news
Rare Houston

One Houston chef’s rags-to-riches story made national news

,
His son is a racist, but Pearland ISD’s school board said they still want their superintendent
Rare Houston

His son is a racist, but Pearland ISD’s school board said they still want their superintendent

,
Ignorance isn’t bliss when it comes to Mother Nature, and Houston is now paying the price
Rare Houston

Ignorance isn’t bliss when it comes to Mother Nature, and Houston is now paying the price

,
A man was found shot dead in the middle of the road this morning in Houston
Rare Houston

A man was found shot dead in the middle of the road this morning in Houston

,
Things are heating up for Ted Cruz’s primary, but he may have a unique advantage
Rare Houston

Things are heating up for Ted Cruz’s primary, but he may have a unique advantage

Advertisement