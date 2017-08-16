If you’re from Houston, you may appreciate this unexpected blast from the past in Montreal

One vacationer found an unexpected surprise when stopping for a coffee at Montreal-based La Graine Brulee: an old rail car from Astroworld’s iconic Texas Cyclone roller coaster.

this coffee shop a block from my hostel in montreal has a TEXAS CYCLONE COASTER CAR in it???? pic.twitter.com/Ow9zp1pB0M — thomas in montreal (@thomasABoyt) August 15, 2017

While some of Astroworld’s roller coasters live on in other amusement parks, the Texas Cyclone passed on to the hereafter when the park closed in 2005.

The Texas Cyclone put Astroworld on the map with its opening in 1976. It was designed especially for Astroworld by William Cobb. The park wanted a Texas-sized version of the Coney Island Cyclone coaster, which the park had originally tried to purchase.





Astroworld’s cyclone boasted being bigger and faster than its predecessors, making it fitting for the state of Texas. The old wooden coaster may have looked simple from afar, but its high speeds, fast turns, and rickety ride made it one of the scariest in the park.

Remembering The Texas Cyclone, from the now extinct Six Flags Astroworld. Thanks for all the rides 😢 #NationalRollerCoasterDay #Astroworld pic.twitter.com/lUEMnWl4Bn — Dishonest Trust (@ReasonsRExcuses) August 16, 2017

When it was first constructed, engineers tested out the ride by strapping in watermelons and hams to see if they would fly out.

Even with the safety restraints, part of what makes the ride thrilling is the fact that it pulls riders up into the air, lifting them off of the seats. These thrills kept the old wooden wonder popular even as more modern coasters opened in the park.

While you can’t ride the roller coaster anymore, you can relive the memories of sitting in the old rail cars if you’re ever in Montreal.

