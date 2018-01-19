Earlier this week, travel-oriented publication Gas Buddy named a Texas-based gas station chain the top spot on a list of the 10 best gas station brands in the nation:





In a world full of highway uncertainty, Buc-ee’s gas stations is a beacon of hope in the distance for many, and, now, the nation’s top spot for stops.

According to the Buc-ee’s website, a number of their locations are complete with convenience stores, including cafes and food counters, which might make you think you stumbled into a Wal Mart by mistake, and their lines of gas pumps are built to to accommodate everyone from sedans to semis.

Everything they do is big:

THE LONGEST CAR WASH IN THE WORLD is at the @bucees in Katy! 💦🚙 The @GWR will be here today! @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/IZ5sQqWKzV — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) November 16, 2017

“These are destination brands that directly compete with restaurants, coffee shops, and—in some cases—even supermarkets,” Frank Beard, an analyst who works at GasBuddy, said in an interview.

App analysts reportedly used data from all of last year to compile its 10 best list, looking at customer rankings across the U.S. of brands with more than 30 locations.

Gas Buddy’s ranking criteria would make sense to any road tripper: coffee, cleanliness, customer service, outdoor lighting, restrooms and overall.

Buc-ee’s scored top marks in all of them.

We knew this already: Buc-ee’s is officially the best gas station https://t.co/jbgQM2zn9J pic.twitter.com/uCOstS50Nu — Austin 360 (@austin360) January 17, 2018

Keep up the dam work, Mr. Buc!