In an attempt to resolve ongoing issues, TxDOT is suspending pay-by-mail invoices and violations

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced on Facebook they are suspending their pay-by-mail invoices and violations as they work to resolve billing issues.

Working for the past few weeks to fix billing errors causing incorrect overcharges for EZTag, TxTag and TollTag customers, TxDOT blamed the billing errors on attempts to get the tags to work in other states.

Many of the erroneous bills, however, were connected to Houston’s Grand Parkway.





Customers complained their bills were incorrect, and, when they tried to call TxDOT to straighten out the issue, they were met with long hold times and inefficient service.

According to TxDOT, the long call times were due to the number of people affected by the errors.

But now the state’s transportation agency is suspending the invoicing system entirely while they continue to correct the issues:

Since the agency is already working to correct those issues, customers receiving an incorrect bill do not need to call TxDOT to report it.

If customers still want to talk to a customer representative to ease their minds, TxDOT is increasing its customer service hours to Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.