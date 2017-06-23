Major Houston influencers, including past and present mayors, recently came together to show some real city Pride

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and his predecessor former Mayor Annise Parker recently participated in Houston’s celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month by having their portrait photos taken on a rainbow backdrop.

The portraits were taken as part of the PRIDE Portraits campaign, a non-profit effort to promote LGBTQ-related causes.

Parker was elected in 2009 and was the first openly gay mayor of a major U.S. city.

Other political figures regularly agree to have their portraits made as part of the PRIDE Portraits efforts. For instance, Congresswoman Shiela Jackson Lee and District I City Council Member Robert Gallegos also lent their time and images to the campaign.





Gallegos is the first openly gay Latino city council member elected in Texas.

Additionally, contestants from the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were featured.

Performers who took part in the photo session included Season 5 cast member Alyssa Edwards and Season 3 Winner Raja, as well as drag performer DeyJzah Opulent Mirage.

Actors, artists and activists were also invited to take part in the efforts.

Actors Candis Cayne, Martha Plimpton and Leslie Jordan lent their faces to the campaign, along with writer/director Del Shores, makeup artist Aubrie Layne and former NSYNC member Lance Bass, who are all dedicated to the initiatives’ efforts.

Activists Aydian Dowling, Raymond Braun and Monica Roberts sat for photos, too.

PRIDE Portraits founder Eric Edward Schell told local media outlets the “PRIDE” in his initiative’s name stands for “Photographs Representing Individuals Deserving Equality.” He also said his mission was to “promote the humanization of a community that is dehumanized every single day.”

Houston will hold its Pride parade downtown this Saturday, June 24.