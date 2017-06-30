NFL star Adrian Peterson slashes the price of his Woodlands mansion

It just got more affordable to own a mansion that belongs to an NFL hero.

Texas native Adrian Peterson has been trying to sell his Woodlands home since June 2016. With the property languishing on the market for a year now, Peterson is ready to sell, so he’s dropping the price to $5.9 million.

Compared to the original asking price of $8.5 million, the home is practically a steal.





The home is located on Tranquil Path Dr. in the Woodlands, giving the buyer an easy commute into the city.

The home has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and five half bathrooms, so the buyer could probably recoup their investment by listing it on Airbnb. Who wouldn’t want to stay in the home of a bonafide football star?

Peterson, who has played for the Minnesota Vikings for the past 10 years, is selling both his Texas home and his Minnesota home as he prepares for a big move to New Orleans. Starting in the 2017 season, the 32-year-old running back will be playing for the Saints.

Interested? You can see the whole listing on Realtor.com.