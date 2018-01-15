Police said dispatch sent them to a west Houston apartment complex overnight where they reportedly found a with multiple stab wounds dead at the scene.





Authorities said they discovered the body at the Hudson Apartment Homes in the 3100 block of Hayes.

The victim’s girlfriend is being questioned by police, but, at this time, police say it is unclear if the incident will be considered an act of self-defense or if there will be any charges brought against the accused.

“There was a female who remained at the scene,” Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said in an interview with Eyewitness News. “She advised she was in some kind of dating relationship with the male and at some point he was stabbed. She is down at our homicide division giving a statement right now.”

