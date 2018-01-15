Menu
Shasta Read this Next

University of Houston alum's show-stopping pass saves the Minnesota Vikings
Advertisement

Police said dispatch sent them to a west Houston apartment complex overnight where they reportedly found a with multiple stab wounds dead at the scene.


RELATED: Two Houston stabbings left 1 dead, and the incidents weren’t related

Authorities said they discovered the body at the Hudson Apartment Homes in the 3100 block of Hayes.

The victim’s girlfriend is being questioned by police, but, at this time, police say it is unclear if the incident will be considered an act of self-defense or if there will be any charges brought against the accused.

RELATED: 2 men injured in Black Friday stabbing-shooting outside Willowbrook Mall

“There was a female who remained at the scene,” Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said in an interview with Eyewitness News. “She advised she was in some kind of dating relationship with the male and at some point he was stabbed. She is down at our homicide division giving a statement right now.”

This is a developing story.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement