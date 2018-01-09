Menu
A family wants answers after they lose another loved one in a hit-and-run
Police and other authorities are reportedly searching for a boy, missing since Monday night in Spring.

Family members said an incident before the disappearance occurred in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress just before midnight, after the boy and his mother engaged in an argument.

While police do not think the boy is in any danger, reportedly believing he potentially fell asleep somewhere in the complex where he lives, they are concerned he may be ill-equipped to weather the cold.

This is a developing story.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
