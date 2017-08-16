Summer may be nearly over, but you can enjoy the outdoors all year long with the Houston Audubon

While Houston sees at least some pleasant days every month nearly year round, facing the heat for some outdoor fun isn’t always every local’s first choice during the summer.
But one of the perks of living in a warm, humid and practically evergreen environment is the long-lasting, lush surroundings, and the Houston Audubon is here to help you enjoy nature no matter the reason – or season.
Serving not just Houston, the Audubon brings a new way to enjoy the environment to an expansive areas, including Galveston.
Because they’re spread across several counties, the organization hosts events all over the region, making it easier for you to enjoy time in nature with your family or friends from any number of locations.
Several family-friendly events are left on the calendar for August, as well as a packed calendar for September:
August 17: Raptor Meet and Greet
August 17: Class – Habitat Gardening to Benefit Birds
August 19: Houston Arboretum Bird Survey
August 19: Willow Waterhole Survey
August 19: Woodland Park Bird Survey
August 21: Great American Solar Eclipse
August 23: Archbishop Fiorenza Bird Survey
August 25: Swift Night Out
August 26: Purple Martin Watch Party
August 29: Seniors Bus Trip
September 2: Bolivar Beach Ramble
September 9: Armand Bayou Bird Survey
September 14: Speaker Event with Jim Blackburn
September 20: Houston Audubon Nature Photography Meeting
September 21: Galveston Co. Audubon Group Meeting
September 23: Bolivar Flats Beach Clean-Up
September 23: Houston Audubon Field Trip
September 23: Saturdays in Nature
September 23: Bird & Nature Walks at Edith Moore
September 23: Edith Moore Workday
September 30: New Volunteer Orientation
See y’all out there!