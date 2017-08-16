Summer may be nearly over, but you can enjoy the outdoors all year long with the Houston Audubon

While Houston sees at least some pleasant days every month nearly year round, facing the heat for some outdoor fun isn’t always every local’s first choice during the summer.

But one of the perks of living in a warm, humid and practically evergreen environment is the long-lasting, lush surroundings, and the Houston Audubon is here to help you enjoy nature no matter the reason – or season.

RELATED: Hazmat crews called in to clean mercury spill in Midtown lofts

Serving not just Houston, the Audubon brings a new way to enjoy the environment to an expansive areas, including Galveston.





Because they’re spread across several counties, the organization hosts events all over the region, making it easier for you to enjoy time in nature with your family or friends from any number of locations.

Houston Beak of the Week-January 17- American Goldfinch – too #vegetarian for a cowbird http://t.co/IVTqYOdzqo pic.twitter.com/z2EjDu3tye — Houston Audubon (@HoustonAudubon) January 17, 2014

Several family-friendly events are left on the calendar for August, as well as a packed calendar for September:

August 17: Raptor Meet and Greet

August 17: Class – Habitat Gardening to Benefit Birds

August 19: Houston Arboretum Bird Survey

August 19: Willow Waterhole Survey

August 19: Woodland Park Bird Survey

August 21: Great American Solar Eclipse

August 23: Archbishop Fiorenza Bird Survey

August 25: Swift Night Out

August 26: Purple Martin Watch Party

August 29: Seniors Bus Trip

September 2: Bolivar Beach Ramble

September 9: Armand Bayou Bird Survey

September 14: Speaker Event with Jim Blackburn

RELATED: Woman who abandoned her newborn baby outside her apartment charged

September 20: Houston Audubon Nature Photography Meeting

September 21: Galveston Co. Audubon Group Meeting

September 23: Bolivar Flats Beach Clean-Up

September 23: Houston Audubon Field Trip

September 23: Saturdays in Nature

September 23: Bird & Nature Walks at Edith Moore

September 23: Edith Moore Workday

September 30: New Volunteer Orientation

See y’all out there!