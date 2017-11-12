Target recently unveiled its first “next-gen” store, and it’s in Richmond

It’s a first for Target, and Richmond, too.

The red-themed retailer recently unveiled its first “next-gen” store in the country next to Houston in Fort Bend County.

The 124,000-square-foot store is located at The Market Center at Aliana and opened this week.

One of the differences shoppers may notice between this new Target and other locations is how the Richmond store is two concepts within one.

According to Target spokespersons, for the convenience of the on-the-go-shopper, one side of the store comes with grocery items and pick-up for those who prefer to order online.





The other side of theTarget is a virtual department store, as representatives describe, where you can find items from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new “Hearth & Hand” collection.

Its Starbucks is even next-gen, complete with patio seating.

See y’all there!