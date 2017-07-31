TB scare at Fort Bend County school means more than 600 kids, 27 faculty members will be screened again

Nearly 650 students and 27 staff members are undergoing a second round of tests after a student was diagnosed with TB at a Fort Bend county high school.

With school set to start August 22, George Bush High School is entering crunch time to determine whether there are more cases of the disease. In May, the first round of screening found 11 people to be carriers of the virus.

While a positive test result does not mean the person has an active case of TB, officials caution that further screening is needed. The second round of testing will take place on Thursday, and will include a blood screen.





Students were told if they required additional testing when they received a notification through the mail.