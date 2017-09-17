Texans fans are losing it over Mia Khalifa’s birthday message to QB Deshaun Watson

Just before his first starting game of the season on Thursday, former adult film star Mia Khalifa posted a happy birthday message to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Twitter.

The seven-second video shows the two playing Nerf basketball, and Watson playfully blocking Khalifa’s dunk.

Happy birthday, @deshaunwatson! For the record, I let u block that dunk cause ur a rookie and I didn't wanna risk hurting you before game 1 pic.twitter.com/AdS42yZ7hj — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 14, 2017

The message appeared to be a harmless one between friends, but some Texans fans interpreted it differently, commenting everything from “He’s my favorite quarterback ever now,” to “Not today, Satan.”





Deshaun ABORT ABORT 😂 this is a bad road you're going down https://t.co/Rz4tiAk6z8 — JayTtober 8th🦉🎃 (@6KVNG) September 14, 2017

Deshaun Watson is spending his bday with Mia Khalifa. Dont care what happens from here, he's my favorite NFL QB ever https://t.co/cbbgDhXmoW — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 14, 2017

Not today Satan. Us @HoustonTexans fans have suffered enough pic.twitter.com/FaxENSV5YI — Jay (@_BigJerm_) September 14, 2017

For the record, hanging out with Mia Khalifa before his big game didn’t appear to have any negative affect on the QB’s abilities. In fact, it looked to be the opposite, as the Texans won last night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals 13-9.

