Texas sailor among the missing after disaster struck the USS John S. McCain

The family of a sailor from a small Texas town confirmed one of their own is among the missing in the accident involving the USS John S. McCain.

John “CJ” Hoagland, a native of Cleveland, Texas, was serving on the guided missile destroyer when it collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Malaysia.

Family members who spoke with a local television station said U.S. Navy officials contacted the family to say divers were able recover human remains from the collision, but did not confirm if the 20-year-old sailor’s body was among those found.





The ship was on its way back to port when it struck a Liberian oil tanker, which punched a hole in the vessel’s port side.

A statement from the Navy said the ship suffered “significant damage” to its hull, with water flooding through communications centers, machinery rooms and crew berths, but the McCain was able to reach port in Singapore for repairs.

Five sailors were hospitalized for their injuries, four were transported by helicopter to hospitals in Singapore, while a fifth stayed aboard until the ship docked and was taken to a local medical facility.

Ten sailors are still listed as missing, including Hoagland, and the recovered remains are still unidentified at this time.

Divers from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are still investigating the damage to the vessel and searching for lost sailors. Vessels from the Singaporean and Malaysian navies are also cooperating in the search for remains.

The John S. McCain takes its name from Admirals John S. McCain Sr. and Jr., the grandfather and father, respectively, of U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona.