The autopsy of the Heights woman found in the wall of her home is back, but investigators just have more questions

The autopsy results for the body found in a Heights home in March have been released.

According to the findings, the bones found in the wall of the bungalow at 610 Allston Street are consistent with the missing previous homeowner, who disappeared two years ago.

Mary Cerruti, 61, lived in the home with several cats before she vanished. After she was reported missing, officers went into her home and discovered her cats dead.

However, there was no sign of Cerruti, who neighbors said kept to herself.





In March 2017, a new tenant was moving boxes into the attic, when they made a horrifying discovery:

Beneath a broken attic floorboard, they found human bones in the space behind the wall, measuring 2-feet-wide and 8 feet, 10 inches in height.

Authorities were working to determine if the bones belonged to Cerruti since the discovery, but their efforts only led to more questions on how the bones ended up where they were found.

The autopsy report shows the bones were incomplete and badly damaged by rodents.

Despite the damage, however, experts were able to determine the bones belonged to an adult, white female over the age of 40.

The skeleton was only 82% complete at the time it was found, likely due to rodent activity.

The cause and manner of death could not be determined based solely on the bones, and authorities acknowledge it could have been an accident.

The bones were found with two athletic shoes, a pair of eyeglasses, and a rodent nest, which included scraps of fabric, but authorities still don’t know how the body ended up in the wall.