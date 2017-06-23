The man who set fire to the Victoria Islamic church will be charged with a hate crime
The man who allegedly set fire to the Victoria Islamic Center has been indicted on three counts in connection with the January incident, including a hate-crime charge.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment against 25-year-old Mark Vincent Perez on Thursday, and officials say the hate crime charge is for “damage to a religious property as well as use of a fire to commit a federal felony in relation to the arson at the mosque.”


Perez was initially charged on March 3 in an attempt to blow up a car with a destructive device. But, evidence also linked Perez to a Jan. 22 burglary of the Islamic Center as well as a burglary there on Jan. 28, when the fire occurred.

Perez faces up to 20 years in federal prison for a hate crime and up to 10 years for possessing a destructive device. If convicted of “use of a fire to commit a felony,” the penalty is a minimum of 10 years in prison. All of the counts also carry a $250,000 penalty, say officials.

