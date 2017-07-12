Tragedy struck Lake Conroe last night, after a father was killed in a boating accident

Entering port on Lake Conroe last night, two boats collided, killing one passenger and injuring at least two others.

RELATED: A big-name CEO has tragically lost his mom in a boat crash and his father is still in the hospital

According to police reports, a bass fishing boat was returning to shore shortly before 9:30 p.m. when it hit a stationary vessel with a 39-year-old man, his wife and 12-year-old daughter aboard.

The man sitting at the steering wheel was directly hit and sustained critical injuries, later dying at the scene.





His wife and daughter were injured at taken to Conroe Regional Trauma Center.

In the aftermath of the crash, the men in the fishing boat were ejected, but neither was seriously injured.

Game wardens administered sobriety tests, but authorities said “they did not appear impaired.”

RELATED: A boat crashed ashore and the man who stole it only remembers “drinking a couple Four Lokos”

Authorities said both boats were illuminated with marker lights at the time of the crash, but an investigation is under way.