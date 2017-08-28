Watch Max the baby sea lion slide into his public debut at the Houston Zoo

This summer, the Houston zoo had a baby boom and one of those babies just reached a big benchmark.

RELATED: Love baby animals? The Houston Zoo is having a summer baby boom

Max, the baby sea lion, recently made his public debut. Zoo officials announced Max had learned to swim from his mother, Cali.

Born June 26, Max has been kept behind the scenes until he was ready to meet the public.

Our baby sea lion, Max, has graduated from swim lessons with mom and made his public debut! pic.twitter.com/AGTnzIhb11 — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) August 23, 2017

Baby boom at the zoo! See all of our precious new arrivals, including this beautiful sea lion baby. https://t.co/i5Pi6ud9Pg pic.twitter.com/loQ0L4MvmH — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) July 3, 2017

RELATED: Houston Zoo closes for the storm, secures the animals





Watch baby Max slide out into the sea lion exhibit in a clip shared by the zoo, or visit the zoo to watch him up close.

There’s just too much cuteness in this little guy.