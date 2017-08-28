Watch Max the baby sea lion slide into his public debut at the Houston Zoo

This summer, the Houston zoo had a baby boom and one of those babies just reached a big benchmark.
RELATED: Love baby animals? The Houston Zoo is having a summer baby boom
Max, the baby sea lion, recently made his public debut. Zoo officials announced Max had learned to swim from his mother, Cali.
Born June 26, Max has been kept behind the scenes until he was ready to meet the public.
RELATED: Houston Zoo closes for the storm, secures the animals
Watch baby Max slide out into the sea lion exhibit in a clip shared by the zoo, or visit the zoo to watch him up close.
There’s just too much cuteness in this little guy.