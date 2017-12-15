Menu
church Read this Next

Five arrested for fast-food robberies on Houston's northeast side
Advertisement

As families across the world mail out holiday cards featuring family photos, the Houston Zoo is doing the same across their social media accounts:


This year, our zoo family grew during a summer baby boom, and, now, those adorable little youngsters are ready to wish Houston a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

RELATED: Houston’s Zoo Lights is fun for you and safe for the animals

While they may not be wearing matching Christmas onesies, as featured below, these baby jaguars, cheetahs, stingrays, sea lion, tapir, river hogs, giraffes and elephant sure know how to bring the cuteness.

The zoo continues to be a holiday hotspot in Houston, with the 6th annual Zoo Lights continuing through January 14, 2018.

Although the new babies will be sleeping during the evening hours, you can enjoy holiday magic with cocoa, light displays and Christmas tunes.

Meanwhile, we are still wondering if the zoo is trying to write their own version of “The 12 Days of Christmas” with the arrival of so many new babies.

RELATED: A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Happy Holidays, Houston!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

A woman who was flung to the ground and bloodied while in handcuffs is out to make the cops pay

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Kym Johnson shows off her two “buns in the oven” in new baby bump photo

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Man lured his ex-wife outside with kids’ Christmas gifts, then the unthinkable happened

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Get your coworkers hooked on Christmas crack, my favorite sweet and salty holiday snack

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

Save the date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their official wedding date

ICYMI, Houston City Council voted to approve $424M FEMA housing program
Rare Houston

ICYMI, Houston City Council voted to approve $424M FEMA housing program

,
Sports analysts say Seattle’s bid for NHL expansion team may put Houston’s hockey plans on ice
Rare Houston

Sports analysts say Seattle’s bid for NHL expansion team may put Houston’s hockey plans on ice

,
Houston authorities say a transgender person is dead after a potential prostitution transaction
Rare Houston

Houston authorities say a transgender person is dead after a potential prostitution transaction

,
U of H frat indicted on hazing charges after member body slammed and internally injured
Rare Houston

U of H frat indicted on hazing charges after member body slammed and internally injured

Advertisement