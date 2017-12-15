As families across the world mail out holiday cards featuring family photos, the Houston Zoo is doing the same across their social media accounts:





This year, our zoo family grew during a summer baby boom, and, now, those adorable little youngsters are ready to wish Houston a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

While they may not be wearing matching Christmas onesies, as featured below, these baby jaguars, cheetahs, stingrays, sea lion, tapir, river hogs, giraffes and elephant sure know how to bring the cuteness.

The zoo continues to be a holiday hotspot in Houston, with the 6th annual Zoo Lights continuing through January 14, 2018.

Although the new babies will be sleeping during the evening hours, you can enjoy holiday magic with cocoa, light displays and Christmas tunes.

Meanwhile, we are still wondering if the zoo is trying to write their own version of “The 12 Days of Christmas” with the arrival of so many new babies.

Happy Holidays, Houston!