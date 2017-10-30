You can thank the Astros for your half-price gyro today at Niko Niko’s

The legendary line at Niko Niko’s is going to be just a touch longer today.

RELATED: “Orbit Juice” is just one of the creative plays Houston restaurants are serving lure in Astros fans

This is because Houston’s beloved Greek restaurant is reveling in the Astros’ astounding Game 5 World Series win in the tastiest way possible: Half-price gyros!

You can join Niko and co for lunch at any of three Houston locations: the original at 2520 Montrose Blvd., one downtown at 301 Milam St. and another at 1040 W. Sam Houston Parkway North.





Meanwhile, other Houston eateries are cashing in on the Astros’ success, as well, with special menu offerings:

If you’re turned off by waiting for the discount today at Niko Niko’s, Burger Joint on 2703 Montrose Blvd. down the street is offering a “Crush City” foot-long hot dog with chopped bacon, jalapeño peppers and macaroni and cheese.

RELATED: Baseball season is upon us, and Houstonians have more than one way of celebrating America’s pastime

Hungry Niko Niko’s/Astros fans should take note about today’s promotion: There’s a four-gyro-per-customer limit.