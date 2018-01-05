Kelly Ripa took it way back on Thursday with an old school photo of her adorable son serving major sass.

The television host shared the throwback photo of her then 4-year-old serving a fantastic side eye at the camera. It’s clear little Joaquin is the adorable spitting image of his gorgeous parents.





She captioned it with, “#tbt 2007 The year Joaquin Consuelos invented the front side eye. 😶👽👀👁👁”

Ripa must definitely be feeling nostalgia with how quickly her kids are growing up! Over the summer, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host celebrated Joaquin’s middle school graduation. Dressed in a green cap and gown, the 14-year-old was surrounded by his smiling family — Ripa, 46, and her dashing actor hubby, Mark Consuelos, 46, and his siblings Michael Joseph, 20, and Lola Grace, 16 — as they prepped to send him off to high school.

“Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos!!!” Ripa captioned the sweet moment, “You’ve made us very proud!” She continued by joking that her daughter Lola was “furious” that yet another family graduation had fallen on her June 16 birthday.

The normally cheery blonde broke down recently on her talk show while discussing Joaquin’s battle with dyslexia. Ripa had discovered that the newly minted freshman was making straight As despite his challenges, and like any other protective mom, it sent her into a fit of tears.

“[Joaquin] was laughing so hard at me crying because I think it made him so uncomfortable,” the 46-year-old shared. “I said, ‘I’m so proud of you.’”

Her co-host Ryan Seacrest couldn’t hold back his own tears over her admission.

“I see the way you handle career, and most importantly family . . . and it’s so impressive,” he gushed. “I am inspired by it, and anybody who knows you and watches you agrees. When my mom cries, it makes me cry, so when you cry, it makes me cry.”