Menu
Sara Haines Read this Next

And baby makes four! "The View's" Sara Haines and her husband welcome their second child
Advertisement

It’s going to be tough Christmas this year for Matt Damon as his father has sadly passed away after a long battle with cancer at the age of 74.


Kent Damon, a former stockbroker, died on Dec. 14, but news outlets just confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday. He had been fighting multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects the plasma cells in bone marrow. His son indicated that the illness was incurable at a fundraiser last year, telling fans his father was doing well and was prepared to “fight it to a standstill.”

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) TORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 7: Matt Damon and father Kent Damon at the Premiere of Warner Bros. “Michael Clayton” during the 2007 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Roy Thompson Hall on September 7, 2007 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Wireimage)http://rare.us/rare-news/national-security/isis-fanatic-who-couldnt-cut-it-in-the-marines-planned-a-christmas-attack-heres-what-we-know/

RELATED: After being slammed for an unpopular opinion, Matt Damon still isn’t backing down

“We’ve lost some close personal friends to cancer in recent years, but I never thought it would happen to my dad, the marathon runner,” Damon said at the time. “It sucked.”

It was speculated that Damon’s father’s condition had worsened in recent months, and the actor even had to miss the 2017 Britannia Awards due to a family emergency. Ever since his dad’s diagnosis, Damon had been doing all he could to raise awareness and money for cancer research.

“It’s been a slow unfolding; my dad’s sick, so that’s been a process we’re going through,” he opened up about his father’s health earlier this month. “We’ll take any prayers you got, so throw ’em up there.”

RELATED: Matt Damon is asking for prayers as his father recovers from cancer

Actor Matt Damon is mourning this heartbreaking personal loss just days before Christmas Bruno Vincent/Getty Images
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Dad-to-be John Stamos’s childhood Christmas photo proves he’s wanted a kid of his own for a long time
People

Dad-to-be John Stamos’s childhood Christmas photo proves he’s wanted a kid of his own for a long time

,
Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, is all grown up as she gets ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday
People

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, is all grown up as she gets ready to celebrate her 22nd birthday

,
Hoda Kotb takes an emotional look back at her first year as the proud mom of baby girl Haley Joy
People

Hoda Kotb takes an emotional look back at her first year as the proud mom of baby girl Haley Joy

,
Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming
People

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

,
Advertisement