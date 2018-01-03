Movie star Brad Pitt reportedly used his birth name when introducing himself to a lady in a coffee shop during a flirtatious exchange, according to gossip website Page Six.





“He arrived by motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a leather jacket,” a source told the website. The actor allegedly started a conversation with a blonde lady in line. “She was acting overly bubbly and looked a little like Kate Bosworth, but it wasn’t her,” the source said.

The woman introduced herself to Pitt as Lydia, to which Pitt replied “Hi, I’m William.” She responded, “Oh, you look like a Bradley.” Pitt then told her that that was his middle name before smiling and winking at her.

“Nice to meet you, Bradley … I mean William,” the woman said as Pitt laughed to himself and got back on his motorcycle.

Clearly he’s enjoying his newly single lifestyle!

RELATED: Prepare to be blinded by Paris Hilton’s enormous 20-carat engagement ring

Fans were shocked when Pitt split with his wife Angelina Jolie, but it seems their final film together paralleled their own relationship issues.

The actors starred in 2015’s “By The Sea,” which was about a couple attempting to repair communication and intimacy issues — things the couple were reportedly dealing with in reality — in a struggling 14-year-old marriage by escaping their busy lives to a small seaside town.

In a segment on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast “Awards Chatter,” Jolie opened about hoping the film would help her and Pitt figure out their relationship issues, reported US Weekly.

“We had met working together, and we worked together well. I wanted us to do some serious work together, I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate,” she revealed. “In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on, and it wasn’t because of the film.”

The couple formerly known as Brangelina met on the set of 2005’s spy vs. spy thriller “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” They were together for over a decade and share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

The experience of working through fictional relationship struggles while dealing with their own ultimately wasn’t enough to save their marriage as they filed for divorce in September 2016.