The “black out” at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7 was a statement all on its own, but Connie Britton took things one step further when she made a confusing political statement on a sweater she wore to the event.





The “Nashville” and “American Horror Story” alum appeared on the red carpet wearing a black sweater that read “poverty is sexist” paired with a coordinating black skirt.

It was an interesting statement but what could be more ironic about Britton’s attire is the fact that the top actually retails for $380. Confused fans were quick to joke on Twitter about the irony of the sweater and also Britton’s confusing political statement.

I can't believe Connie Britton wore a $380 sweater with the words 'Poverty Is Sexist' to the #GoldenGlobes. Hold on – who the $%^& is Connie Britton? — Fake Tapper (@17ebivor) January 8, 2018

can we talk about how Connie Britton’s “Poverty Is Sexist” sweater costs $380??? #GoldenGlobes — meow (@indieLINDSEY) January 8, 2018

Bet that shirt cost four grand pic.twitter.com/p082LP0YQg — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) January 8, 2018

My sister-in-law could have Bedazzled that for $20 bucks…!!!! — Secret Squirrel (@SecritSqrl) January 8, 2018

What does that even mean?!? Poverty is sexist?!? Men can’t be poor? — arl316 (@arlove316) January 8, 2018

Before heading out on the red carpet, Britton snapped a photo explaining the outfit of choice to fans on Instagram.

“Dressed in black and ready to go to the @goldenglobes earlier tonight with the glam squad dreams are made of,” she wrote. “My sweater says ‘Poverty is sexist’ and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality. My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity.”

Britton continued, “We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere. So let’s get this show on the road. #timesup #povertyissexist.”

According to PEOPLE, the controversial sweater was promoted by the One campaign, which aids in putting an end to poverty and disease mostly in Africa.