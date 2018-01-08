Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-07 at 11.19.30 PM Read this Next

This star shared graphic details about his son's arrival at the Golden Globe Awards, and his wife wasn't amused
Advertisement

The “black out” at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7 was a statement all on its own, but Connie Britton took things one step further when she made a confusing political statement on a sweater she wore to the event.


The “Nashville” and “American Horror Story” alum appeared on the red carpet wearing a black sweater that read “poverty is sexist” paired with a coordinating black skirt.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It was an interesting statement but what could be more ironic about Britton’s attire is the fact that the top actually retails for $380. Confused fans were quick to joke on Twitter about the irony of the sweater and also Britton’s confusing political statement.

Before heading out on the red carpet, Britton snapped a photo explaining the outfit of choice to fans on Instagram.

“Dressed in black and ready to go to the @goldenglobes earlier tonight with the glam squad dreams are made of,” she wrote. “My sweater says ‘Poverty is sexist’ and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality. My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity.”

RELATED: Oprah just made history at tonight’s Golden Globe Awards

Britton continued, “We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere. So let’s get this show on the road. #timesup #povertyissexist.”

According to PEOPLE, the controversial sweater was promoted by the One campaign, which aids in putting an end to poverty and disease mostly in Africa.

Connie Britton confused Golden Globes viewers with meaning behind her shirt Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

There’s been a sad development in the death of beloved “Home Alone” actor John Heard

There’s been a sad development in the death of beloved “Home Alone” actor John Heard

“Breakfast Club” star Ally Sheedy took to Twitter to rip on one of the Golden Globes’ biggest winners

“Breakfast Club” star Ally Sheedy took to Twitter to rip on one of the Golden Globes’ biggest winners

Sterling K. Brown makes history at the Golden Globes — and we couldn’t be happier

Sterling K. Brown makes history at the Golden Globes — and we couldn’t be happier

Could we see an Oprah bid for president in 2020? Stedman seems to think so

Could we see an Oprah bid for president in 2020? Stedman seems to think so

Pink is getting ready to take on a huge honor at the Super Bowl

Pink is getting ready to take on a huge honor at the Super Bowl

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement