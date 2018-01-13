Tim Allen’s popular sitcom “Last Man Standing,” got the primetime TV boot last year with fans accusing the network of getting political. With the revival of “Roseanne” hitting the airwaves in March, they want the conservative actor to find a new home.





According to Deadline, the show was ABC’s “second most watched comedy this season with 8.1 million viewers in Live +7, only behind flagship Modern Family (8.7 million)” and was the “third most watched ABC scripted series overall behind Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family.” Therefore, it came as a real surprise to audiences that dislike of the show’s politics were the real culprit, and although ABC denied the claims, the series’ lead actor agreed.

Allen addressed his frustration on an appearance on “Norm Macdonald Live,” saying in part:

I always wanted ‘Last Man Standing’ to be like Archie Bunker. Archie Bunker pushed boundaries, but Carroll O’Connor was not that guy at all. I am a version of that guy. But there is nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative character.

With Roseanne Barr confirming that her character would be a Trump supporter to “portray a realistic portrait of the American…working class people,” a crossover of some sort makes ideal sense to many fans, reported Page Six.

Would love to see the show give Tim Allen or his #LastManStanding character a guest shot. I'm sure Roseanne's family would shop at Outdoor Man. — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) January 9, 2018

@ABCNetwork you get rid of last man standing because of its political views, yet Roseanne is pro Trump and you are gonna let her share her views. Someone is a little hypocritical and pro trump at ABC. #lastmanstanding @ofctimallen — WWEKevinChuff (@OWEEEKevinChuff) January 9, 2018

“The support from all the fans to bring back ‘Last Man Standing’ is truly overwhelming to me and so appreciated,” Allen told Page Six in a statement. “I, along with the talented writers, wonderful crew and terrific actors, would definitely entertain the idea of bringing the show back as there is so much gas left in the tank, more to be said and laughs to be had.”

He added, “I know fans would love nothing more than for us to take the cover off, fire up the engine, back this car out of the garage and get it back on the highway, full-throttle. My sentiment sits in the front seat beside you.”