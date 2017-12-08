Menu
denis leary Read this Next

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on "The Talk"
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending the holidays with Harry’s big brother, Prince William, and his wife, Duchess Catherine!

US Weekly reports that the newly engaged couple will spend the traditional Christmas Eve celebration at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham House and then they will join William and Kate at their home in Norfolk.


“They’ll be William and Kate’s guests and travel back and forth with them,” a royals source told the publication.

RELATED: This American singer and actress could be the perfect fit to play Meghan Markle on TV

On Christmas Day, the two couples will attend a church service together and enjoy lunch together. The Queen will then make her annual speech and reportedly will congratulate the newly-engaged couple.

“In this year’s address, she will congratulate Harry and Meghan,” the source said.

Markle has been reportedly taking a crash course in all things royal from her fiance, who is personally showing her the ropes. Markle has a lot to learn, like who she will have to curtsy to (and who will curtsy to her) as well as how to address a dignitary and how to handle herself at a state dinner.

The couple are planning for a May 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Here’s where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be spending their first holidays before the wedding Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”
People

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

,
Katie Couric finally breaks her silence on the news of Matt Lauer’s dismissal from “TODAY”
People

Katie Couric finally breaks her silence on the news of Matt Lauer’s dismissal from “TODAY”

,
Matt Lauer and his wife allegedly had marital issues long before the sexual misconduct allegations
People

Matt Lauer and his wife allegedly had marital issues long before the sexual misconduct allegations

,
Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner
People

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

,
Advertisement