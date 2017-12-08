Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending the holidays with Harry’s big brother, Prince William, and his wife, Duchess Catherine!

US Weekly reports that the newly engaged couple will spend the traditional Christmas Eve celebration at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham House and then they will join William and Kate at their home in Norfolk.





“They’ll be William and Kate’s guests and travel back and forth with them,” a royals source told the publication.

On Christmas Day, the two couples will attend a church service together and enjoy lunch together. The Queen will then make her annual speech and reportedly will congratulate the newly-engaged couple.

“In this year’s address, she will congratulate Harry and Meghan,” the source said.

Markle has been reportedly taking a crash course in all things royal from her fiance, who is personally showing her the ropes. Markle has a lot to learn, like who she will have to curtsy to (and who will curtsy to her) as well as how to address a dignitary and how to handle herself at a state dinner.

The couple are planning for a May 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.