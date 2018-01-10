Menu
David Bowie’s widow Iman is remembering her late husband two years after he passed away from cancer.

The supermodel shared two sweet tributes to her husband on social media on Jan. 10, the second anniversary of his death.


In the first tribute, Iman posted a series of black and white snaps from their happy marriage together, writing, “My favorite love story is ours! #BowieFoever #ForeverandEver.”

RELATED: Iman opens up about how the public helped her deal with husband David Bowie’s death

The second post was of tattoos — presumably those belonging to their daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, one of which is of a crescent moon with the inscription,”Daddy xx 1947-2016.” The other is a sword on her ankle.

“You will always be part of us. Jan 10th #BowieForever #EverAndEver,” Iman wrote.

Earlier this week, she shared a beautiful birthday message to her husband on what would have been his 71st birthday.

“1947-Forever #BowieForever,” she wrote alongside the photo of Bowie as a 10-month old toddler.

Bowie died on Jan. 10, 2016 after a private battle with liver cancer. He was 69 years old.

Along with his wife and daughter, he is survived by his son, Duncan Jones.

