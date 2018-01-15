Recently bereaved Jill Zarin has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her beloved husband Bobby ahead of his funeral.

The husband of former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin, passed away at the age of 71 after losing his battle with cancer.





“Words can not express the hole in my heart. Bobby taught me what true and deep love is,” Jill began in deeply personal Instagram post.

“I will continue to honor you and make you proud,” Jill continued. “You taught me so many lessons. I will turn the lights off when I leave a room and try not to lose my keys! Lists! Yes, I will make lists now that you can’t remind me.”

Jill said she will continue to raise money and awareness for the International Thyroid Oncology Group “so maybe this won’t happen to the next guy who draws the proverbial short straw.”

After Bobby’s death on Saturday, Jan. 13, the Zarin family released a statement: “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” it read.

“There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time.”

Bobby’s stepdaughter Ally Shapiro remembered him in a heartfelt Instagram post:

Ally also provided funeral service information, mentioning that it will be held on Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Memorial in New York City.

After being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2009, Bobby went on to have radioactive iodine treatment. He also underwent surgery to have his thyroid removed.

“The radioactive iodine usually kills off whatever undetectable cancer cells are left in your body after surgery,” he told PEOPLE. “We thought it was cured — and it usually is, in about 93 percent of cases. But I wasn’t able to absorb the radioactive iodine. So it came back.”

But sadly, the cancer eventually returned and spread to his his brain.

Rest in peace, Bobby.

