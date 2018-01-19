It’s hard to believe that it’s already been ten years since Katherine Heigl was always a bridesmaid and never a bride in “27 Dresses.”





In celebration of the 10 year anniversary of the film’s release, Heigl looked back on the goofy rom com with a sweet post on social media. In the gallery posted to Instagram and Twitter, Heigl shared stills from the film where she donned some of the most outrageous bridal party frocks.

“It has been 10 whole years since I had the privilege of getting to be a part of one of my favorite projects 27 dresses! At the time I was a 28 year old gal planning her own wedding and wearing Invisalign to correct my snaggle teeth for the wedding pics,” she wrote alongside the Instagram gallery.

“Now I am a 39 year old mother of three celebrating 10 years of marriage and letting my snaggle teeth make a comeback cause I ultimately liked them better that way. Good lord a hell of a lot can happen in 10 years! Happy 10 years 27 dresses! I had the time of my life being a part of your good old fashioned romantic frivolity and am so grateful to have had the experience, made the friends and kept the memories! #27dresses,” she concluded.

RELATED: This “Knocked Up” audition shows off the magic that was about to happen on screen

Last month, Heigl celebrated 10 years with her husband Josh Kelley with a very NSFW post on social media.

“So when @joshbkelley and I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people! A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man,” she shared alongside the racy shot.

Heigl continued, “This man with his giant, compassionate heart. His laugh so hard I cry sense of humor. His passion and positivity. His talent and drive. His broad chested, sexy ‘I got this’ attitude. His joyful, unconditionally loving parenting style. I don’t think there’s a person who’s met him that doesn’t love him and I get to call him mine. He makes me better in every way by loving me and believing in me and for never giving up on me. So here’s to 10, 20, 40 more years of us! I love you @joshbkelley more than you can probably imagine and then some!”