Menu
88th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon – Arrivals Read this Next

Sylvester Stallone's Christmas present to himself will have you seeing double
Advertisement

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has some advice she wants fans to take to heart in the new year, and she explained it by sharing a touching message about her relationship with husband Kroy Biermann.


The “Real Housewife of Atlanta” began a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, which features two adorable photos of her and the NFL star, by pointing out that she and her husband are opposites in many ways and that she was surprised by how they’re able to make it work.

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter throws major shade at her mom’s “RHOA” co-star in ongoing feud

“I just love him so much! He rarely irritates me… but boy when he does,” she joked. “[W]e are complete opposites in EVERYTHING from parenting, food preference, our hobbies, etc but we have the same attitude of gratitude, passion for each other, huge hearts that are full of love and we both are good looking AF.”

I just love him so much! He rarely irritates me… but boy when he does 😝 we are complete opposites in EVERYTHING from parenting, food preference, our hobbies, etc but we have the same attitude of gratitude, passion for each other, huge hearts that are full of love and we both are good looking AF 😂 no but really… I never would entertain dating an athlete (had too many of them as my friends) 🙅🏼and if you would of told me that A NFL player from Montana that's drives a Honda Accord, or a HUGE truck that has more tires then I can count .. is almost 8 years younger then me and has no children would be husband for life.. I would of laughed in your face! My point is YOU NEVER KNOW! Open your heart and mind in 2018 you might be surprised with what you find. Kroy is the best thing that has EVER happened to me and I'm so grateful everyday for him.. every single day!! So grateful that when I think about him and all the joy he has brought me I tear up ❤️ Stop assuming and start living! Do it for YOU! God has a plan!! Ler go and Let God! #2018WhosReady

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

“No but really… I never would entertain dating an athlete (had too many of them as my friends),” she continued. “And if you would of told me that A NFL player from Montana that’s drives a Honda Accord, or a HUGE truck that has more tires then I can count .. is almost 8 years younger then me and no children would be husband for life.. I would of laughed in your face!”

RELATED: See Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s son Kash react to his family’s controversial reunion with the dog that attacked him

Zolciak-Biermann then encouraged her fans to have open hearts and minds in 2018 because you never know what or who may come along when you least expect it.

“My point is YOU NEVER KNOW!” she said. “Open your heart and mind in 2018 you might be surprised with what you find. Kroy is the best thing that has EVER happened to me and I’m so grateful everyday for him.. every single day!! So grateful that when I think about him and all the joy he has brought me I tear up. Stop assuming and start living! Do it for YOU! God has a plan!! Ler go and Let God!”

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Shakira’s latest announcement has fans everywhere worried

Shakira’s latest announcement has fans everywhere worried

Reese Witherspoon’s ex Ryan Phillippe shows he’s back on his feet in a sizzling holiday pic

Reese Witherspoon’s ex Ryan Phillippe shows he’s back on his feet in a sizzling holiday pic

Chrissy Teigen just live-tweeted her awful flight, and we’re glad we’re not her

Chrissy Teigen just live-tweeted her awful flight, and we’re glad we’re not her

Pop star Rihanna is mourning after a happy Christmas with family turned into a nightmare

Pop star Rihanna is mourning after a happy Christmas with family turned into a nightmare

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Sylvester Stallone’s Christmas present to himself will have you seeing double
People

Sylvester Stallone’s Christmas present to himself will have you seeing double

,
Shakira’s latest announcement has fans everywhere worried
People

Shakira’s latest announcement has fans everywhere worried

,
“Great American Baking Show” winner shares heartbreak after the show’s mid-season cancellation amid sexual misconduct allegations
People

“Great American Baking Show” winner shares heartbreak after the show’s mid-season cancellation amid sexual misconduct allegations

Mark Hamill posted a touching tribute to Carrie Fisher a year after her sudden death
People

Mark Hamill posted a touching tribute to Carrie Fisher a year after her sudden death

,
Advertisement