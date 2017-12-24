Menu
It looks like it's going to be a blue, blue Christmas for Teresa and Joe Giudice's family
Jennifer Lawrence had no problem playing Santa Claus when her good friend Kris Jenner asked for a Porsche this year for Christmas.

Over the holiday weekend, Jenner shared a sneak peek at the gifts under her Christmas tree and showed off the Porsche Lawrence gifted her for the holidays.


“My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited,” Jenner wrote alongside the image of her pint-sized Porsche and giant festive polar bear.

RELATED: Momager Kris Jenner buys a new house across the street from Kim and Kanye

So, the Porsche is a little small for Jenner to actually ride, but it is the perfect size for her grandchildren. This week, Jenner’s daughter Khloe Kardashian confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Following the big pregnancy news, Jenner took to Instagram to show her love and excitement for the new baby.

“God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!! ❤️#Repost @khloekardashian,” she wrote alongside the photo of Kardashian’s baby bump.

Earlier this year, Jenner may have spilled the beans about Kylie Jenner’s unconfirmed pregnancy when she shared a photo of nine pairs of PJs for her grandkids. At the time, Jenner was only grandma to seven grandkids: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick; North, Saint and soon-to-be named baby West; and, of course, Dream Kardashian.

With Khloe’s confirmation we are at 8 grandchildren total. We’ll just have to see if Kylie ever confirms her pregnancy!

Kris Jenner asked for a Porsche for Christmas, and one of her famous friends delivered — sort of Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA
