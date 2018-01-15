If you’re fan of poorly-made TV movies featuring terrible actors and a budgets that would barely pay for Mark Wahlberg’s shoelaces, you are in luck!





Us Weekly recently reported that your mom’s favorite TV channel, Lifetime, has announced the production of a TV movie about the relationship between Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle.

“Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story” will document the couple’s romance from the time they met to the moment they announced their engagement, as well as the insane amount of press coverage the pair receives.

The film will be directed by Menhaj Huda, who is best known for writing E!’s “The Royals.”

Harry and Meghan made their first public outing of 2018 when they bundled up for an appearance on Jan. 9 at the Reprezent 107.3 FM in Brixton and learned about how the station is appealing to young people while also teaching them more about music, radio and broadcast media.

“The Reprezent training programme was established in 2008 in response to an alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio,” Kensington Palace explained on Twitter. “Training hundreds of young people every year to develop useful skills and help progress to further education and employment opportunities, over 4,000 young people have been through the Reprezent programme.”

The newly engaged couple were met by the screams of fans as they arrived in Brixton.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio 🎧 pic.twitter.com/NsxphnLDod — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

During the visit, the lovebirds got a cheeky surprise when one of the station’s DJs decided to take a big risk.

Jevanni Letford posted this hilarious video on Twitter, which shows the prince looking humorously baffled as he’s handed a business card by the cheeky DJ.

“DJ at your wedding, DJ at your wedding,” Letford yells at Harry, who gives him a wry smile as Meghan Markle looks on and giggles.

We wonder if Letford will make a cameo in the movie!

