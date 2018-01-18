Menu
Soon-to-be newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their second royal visit of 2018, this time to a gorgeous castle in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, where they embarked on a tour of the majestic Cardiff Castle.


The royal couple was welcomed by crowds of cheering fans and well-wishers, with Meghan also receiving a curtsy from a woman who welcomed the couple outside of the Castle.

CARDIFF, WALES – JANUARY 18: Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle are seen during a walkabout at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan’s first curtsy comes just a few weeks after she performed her own royal curtsy for the Queen on Christmas Day.

KING’S LYNN, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 25: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Soon after they announced their engagement, it was reported that Meghan was actually taking royal etiquette lessons in preparation for her new role as a royal — with instruction from her fiance Prince Harry himself.

Part of her training included the politics of curtsying. The actress and bride-to-be will reportedly be expected to curtsy to the queen, her soon-to-be sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice (though if Harry is not in the room, they will be expected to curtsy to her). In addition, she will have to learn how to handle herself at a state dinner, how to properly address dignitaries and royal table etiquette.

Markle and the prince are set to tie the knot this May after announcing their engagement near the end of 2017.

“The marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018,” Kensington Palace shared the exciting news. “Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel.”

RELATED: A movie called “Harry and Meghan: The Royal Love Story” is currently in production

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
