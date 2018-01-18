Soon-to-be newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their second royal visit of 2018, this time to a gorgeous castle in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, where they embarked on a tour of the majestic Cardiff Castle.





The royal couple was welcomed by crowds of cheering fans and well-wishers, with Meghan also receiving a curtsy from a woman who welcomed the couple outside of the Castle.

Meghan’s first curtsy comes just a few weeks after she performed her own royal curtsy for the Queen on Christmas Day.

Soon after they announced their engagement, it was reported that Meghan was actually taking royal etiquette lessons in preparation for her new role as a royal — with instruction from her fiance Prince Harry himself.

Part of her training included the politics of curtsying. The actress and bride-to-be will reportedly be expected to curtsy to the queen, her soon-to-be sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice (though if Harry is not in the room, they will be expected to curtsy to her). In addition, she will have to learn how to handle herself at a state dinner, how to properly address dignitaries and royal table etiquette.

Markle and the prince are set to tie the knot this May after announcing their engagement near the end of 2017.