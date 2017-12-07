Menu
The upcoming wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiance Meghan Markle is shaping up to be quite the occasion! And there’s one musician who’s eyeing up a spot on the guest list.


26-year-old singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran chatted to reporters at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, December 7 after he received an MBE from Prince Charles on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. The award means Sheeran is now a recognized member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in recognition of his services to music and charity.

One reporter asked Sheeran if he would like to perform at the newly-engaged royal duo’s May 2018 wedding, to which he (somewhat enthusiastically) replied, “Yeah, why not?”

Oddly enough, it’s not the first time he’d been asked that question. He’s said before that he would sing at the wedding if he was “free.”

“I get asked this all the time like I know the Royal family. I’ve met Harry once!” he told Entertainment Tonight at KIIS-FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Friday, December 1. “[And] that was in 2011 at his grans’ Jubilee, and it was like, ‘Hey.’ ‘Hey’… I barely know him!”

RELATED: Meghan Markle will not be a princess after her wedding, but she will get a title

In other Royal Wedding news, TMZ recently reported that Meghan Markle is getting all of her royal etiquette lessons directly from her fiance, Prince Harry. The gossip outlet reports that Harry has been giving Markle lessons (and homework) for months, which possibly meant he knew she was the woman for him long ago.

Markle apparently has a lot to learn, like whom she will be required to curtsy to. The Daily Mail reports that curtsying “is not only a physical act, but a political one, too.”

The actress and bride-to-be will reportedly be expected to curtsy to the queen, her soon-to-be sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice (though if Harry is not in the room, they will be expected to curtsy to her). If Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is present with her husband Prince Edward, Markle will have to curtsy, but if Sophie is alone, she will not.

Markle will not have to curtsy to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Phillips, as she will be below Markle in the pecking order. Phillips will have to curtsy to Markle if Harry is in the room.

Other royal etiquette Markle is reportedly learning from her husband-to-be is how to handle herself at a state dinner, how to properly address dignitaries and royal table etiquette. She reportedly will have to refrain from taking photos with fans once she is a member of the royal family.

TMZ reports that the couple are planning for a May 26, 2018, wedding, though that has not yet been confirmed by the palace.

Just one day after the announcement of their engagement, Kensignton Palace revealed that they are expected to wed in May 2018. No exact date was announced at the time. The couple will wed at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, according to a statement released by Kensington Palace on Nov. 28.

One of the hottest musicians on the planet wants to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
