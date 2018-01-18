Catching rapper Kanye West with a full blown grin is akin to getting an animal off the endangered species list: it’s difficult to get there, doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it definitely makes headlines. The public got a glimpse of the 40-year-old rapper — husband to Kim Kardashian West — stepping out of a luxury vehicle in front of his Calabasas offices with a grin on his face. Considering he and his wife just welcomed a baby girl via surrogate just days ago, West definitely has cause for celebration. But for many others, what West is carrying with him implies that something else is afoot, and Twitter is going wild with speculation.





Fans believe that the rapper, whose last album “The Life of Pablo” was released in early 2016, is gearing up to put out some new music.

Rare smiling Kanye pic. RT for good luck pic.twitter.com/z9iULGfdIJ — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 18, 2018

“Kanye smiling, with a laptop in his hand? Please God, please let this mean great music is on the way,” wrote a fan.

Kanye smiling, with a laptop in his hand? Please God, please let this mean great music is on the way. https://t.co/SRcjxyO3MN — Captain Big Boss (@I_Exude_Sarcasm) January 17, 2018

Man i missed you so much. Waiting on your album m/ — Tony Saad (@TonySaad9) January 18, 2018

“Smiling kanye holding a mac??? everyone else better pack their bags, cause It’s Over For Y’all, ” added another.

smiling kanye holding a mac??? everyone else better pack their bags, cause It’s Over For Y’all pic.twitter.com/jHC03QIEx3 — emanuel (@synthdaydreams) January 18, 2018

While we can only speculate just what’s got the newly minted father-of-three so giddy, we hope he’ll keep on grinning. After all, he’s got three adorable tykes waiting at home.

West and his 37-year-old reality star wife made an announcement about the birth of their baby girl on Monday. Although a name has yet to be announced, Kimye revealed that she weighed in at seven pounds and six ounces at the time of birth.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian West wrote in a statement. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”