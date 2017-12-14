Camille Grammer is fighting for her life again.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and ex-wife of actor Kelsey Grammer revealed that she is battling a skin cancer diagnosis (squamous cell carcinoma) and is now recovering from surgery. She broke the news to fans on Thursday with a photo from her hospital room and her doctor by her side.





“Thank you Dr. Beth [K]arlan for removing those pesky cancer cells. You are Amazing! This is my second cancer diagnoses. Thank God We found it early,” she wrote. “Early detection is key. My cancer was removed and I’m resting at home. Ladies listen to your bodies. If something doesn’t seem right go for a checkup. Don’t put it off. Annual check ups are important.”

PEOPLE reports that this is the reality star’s second cancer diagnosis. She was previously diagnosed with Stage 2 endometrial cancer in 2013 and underwent a hysterectomy as part of her treatment.

In 2016, she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she was “feeling much better” following the hysterectomy.

Grammer isn’t the only “Real Housewife” to undergo treatment for skin cancer. In September, “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel revealed she “had a growth removed” beneath her eye and was facing another surgery.

“I had a growth on my face that was enlarging. I guessed it to be a basal cell carcinoma and had it lanced and removed,” Frankel said at the time. “The doctor confirmed it is indeed basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, and says while it is cancer, I am lucky to have it removed, so it won’t affect my overall health.”

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge also opened up about her own skin cancer diagnosis in August in a post to fans on Instagram.

“I work out 🏋 hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening 😩 now. it looks like God has a different plan for me. Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like,” she wrote at the time. “I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked . This was just a small black flat freckle…. I had no idea! Ill be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain’t bad either😂.”