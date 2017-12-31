After her embarrassing drunken arrest during which she allegedly battered a police officer, “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps’s aristocrat ex-husband wants her to drop his last name.





French-born Count Alexandre de Lesseps is apparently “mortified and ashamed” by his ex-wife’s behavior, according to sources close to him who spoke with Page Six. He has reportedly been closely watching the news unfold since her arrest and isn’t pleased with what he’s seen.

“He told her she is ruining the family name and should drop it if she’s continuing to act like this,” a source said. “He is watching from abroad and is totally embarrassed.”

While she took her next husband Tom D’Agostino’s last name and gave up her aristocratic title when the couple wed last New Year’s Eve, she reverted back to her former last name de Lesseps when they divorced seven months later. Even though the Count can’t force her to drop his name, we bet he’s wishing she would simply go back to using her maiden name.

The former countess fell from grace last week when she returned to Palm Beach, Florida, for the first time since her extravagant wedding to D’Agostino. While there, the reality TV star was arrested for disorderly intoxication, battery of an officer, resisting arrest and making threats against a public servant, after she trespassed into a hotel room that wasn’t hers and threatened to “kill” the officers arresting her.

De Lesseps announced on Friday that she will be entering herself into a rehabilitation facility following the scandal.

“I am truly embarrassed,” she said in a statement. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions.”

