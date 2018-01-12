Congratulations are in order for Olympic swimmer Ryan Lotche and his model fiancee wife Kayla Rae Reid!

TMZ reports that the couple married in a courthouse ceremony in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday. The Olympian’s father, Steven, served as a witness for the “I dos.” The tabloid previously reported that the couple were planning on celebrating a wedding in the near future after picking up their marriage license last week.





The couple announced their engagement in October 2016 after about six months together. The model shared the news with fans using breathtaking photos from the canyon engagement.

Reid and Lochte later announced they were expecting and welcomed son Caiden Zane in June 2017.

On New Year’s Eve, Lochte reflected on his year with Reid and Caiden by his side in an emotional post on Instagram.

“Best year of my life was 2017!! Witnessing a miracle happen, my son Caiden Zane Lochte being born. And couldn’t of done it with out my beautiful fiancé @kaylaraereid my own family😍can’t wait to see what happens in 2018! #blessed#miracle #czl #family,” he wrote.

Congratulations to the happy couple!