Meghan Markle may be one step closer to marrying Prince Harry if this post to Instagram means what we think it does!

On Thursday, Markle’s “Suits” double took to Instagram to say goodbye to the actress after spending two years servicing as her stand-in.





“It’s been an absolute pleasure and honor being your ‘STAND-IN’ for the last 2 seasons,’” Nicky Bursic reportedly wrote on Instagram (her account has since been made private). “Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella.”

She completed the post with heart and champagne flutes toasting emojis and added “#youdeserveitall.”

The photo and caption were later shared on a fan page for Markle on Twitter.

RELATED: Prince Harry may have had a feeling Meghan Markle was the one before he ever met her

News of Markle’s departure from the USA Network series came earlier this week when The Hollywood Reporter reported that she and her on-screen fiance played by Patrick J. Adams were planning to leave. There were also reports that a wedding scene between Markle’s character Rachel Zane and Adams’ character Mike Ross filmed in Toronto over the weekend.

Things between Markle and her real-life boyfriend Prince Harry have been heating up after they went public in September. Though, if they do move forward with wedding plans, an official engagement may not be announced until after the birth of Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s third child.

(H/T PEOPLE)