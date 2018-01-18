Menu
Olé Koretsky, the boyfriend of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan, has spoken about her death for the first time.

O’Riordan died in a London hotel on Monday, Jan. 15, at the age of 46.


Koretsky — who is a member of a band called D.A.R.K. — shared a message about his O’Riordan’s deatah on the group’s website. “My friend, partner and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken, and it is beyond repair,” Koretsky wrote. “Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable.”

He added: “I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now.”

Following O’Riordan’s death, her representatives put out a statement: “Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old,” they said. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”

The singer suffered from bi-polar disorder and was spared a criminal conviction after an air rage incident in 2014.

O’Riordan wrote the band’s biggest hit, “Zombie,” a protest song that reached number 1 on the charts in Australia, Belgium, France, Denmark and Germany. It also won Best Song at the 1995 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The singer shared on The Cranberries’ Facebook page that she was in good spirits after performing for the first time since being forced to cancel a tour due to health issues in July 2017. “Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band,” she wrote to fans. “Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo.”

